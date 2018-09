High winds caused by Storm Ali have caused several trees to fall, partially or fully blocking several roads.

Warwickshire Police has said Dalehouse Lane and Rouncil Lane at the junction with Beausale Lane in Kenilworth, Bridge End in Warwick, and Burnthurst Lane in Princethorpe are all affected by fallen trees.

Several other trees have fallen in Warwickshire.

Police have advised drivers to take extra care on rural roads.