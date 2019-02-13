Eyes to the sky for Kenilworth care home residents as part of the Big Garden Birdwatch

Eagle-eyed residents at a Kenilworth care home took part in the world’s biggest garden wildlife survey and it was a flying success.

This year’s RSPB Big Garden Birdwatch, which celebrated its 40th anniversary, saw residents at Care UK’s Kenilworth Grange on Spring Lane well prepared, with bird feeders filled and binoculars in hand.

There were a number of activities across the weekend including a special trip to Birdland, in Bourton on the Water, where there was the chance to get up close and personal to various exotic birds such as flamingos and penguins.

The team and residents also ventured out to Abbey Fields, to watch local birds living around the park’s large lake, then on return got creative back at the home with a bird painting session.

Home manager at Kenilworth Grange, Sheridan Farish, said: “The birdwatch is always an incredibly popular activity with residents and this year we wanted to make the weekend better than ever. Everyone especially enjoyed the trip to Birdland – the penguins were a real highlight.

“Birdwatching gives older people a fantastic opportunity to get outdoors and be more active but even better, no matter what your mobility level you can take part. This wonderfully inclusive hobby can also be easily enjoyed from the comfort of your lounge, watching birds in the garden, or travelling further afield to visit some of our more exotic feathered friends. We all had a fantastic time and will continue our hobby over the coming months.”

Kenilworth Grange provides full-time residential, nursing, and respite care.