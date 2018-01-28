Explosion of shed at Lillington home gives occupant flash burns

An occupant of a Lillington home suffered from flash burns after the home's shed exploded and caught fire just before lunchtime today (Sunday January 28).

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service were sent to the fire on Braemar Road at just after 11.55am as emergency callers reported the sound of an explosion.

Upon arrival, the fire at the shed was only small, and a hose reel was used to put it out.

However, one casualty suffered minor flash burns and was given first aid by firefighters until the arrival of the Ambulance Service.

Fire crews confirmed the cause of the fire was accidental.