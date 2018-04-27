Excitement for bird spotters as rare duck is spotted in Leamington park

A rare American duck has been spotted in Leamington.

Courier and Weekly News reader Steve Melville sent us a photo of what is believed to be a wood duck in Jephson Gardens yesterday (Thursday, April 26).

Steve said: “I’ve read a few varying reports stating that they are ‘somewhat’ rare, to ‘extremely’ rare in the UK, let alone in our lovely little town. Maybe readers would know more?”

The wood duck is native to North America.

Can you help? Is this a wood duck? If so, have you seen it too? Email us at news@leamingtoncourier.co.uk