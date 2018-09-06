Events to be held to mark Warwick war memorial project

The team at Unlocking Warwick will be hosting two events to mark their war memorial project and the 100th anniversary since the end of the First World War.

Rick Thompson, secretary of Unlocking Warwick, said:“We will be presenting some of these personal stories at two special events in the lead up to the big centenary Remembrance Sunday.

“The centenary of the end of the Great War is a unique occasion which will be marked by events around the world. Unlocking Warwick volunteers are pleased to play their part by highlighting the sacrifices made by so many from Warwickshire’s county town.”

On October 7, as part of the Warwick Words History Festival, there will be an Armistice afternoon tea in the ballroom of the Court House with readings about what happened in Warwick during the war, some of the stories uncovered about the local men who died, and how the Armistice was celebrated 100 years ago. Mezzo-soprano Imogen Parker will sing some contemporary songs, accompanied on the piano by Oliver Hancock, director of music at St Mary’s Church.

On October 13, there will be the ‘The Warwick WWI Walk’, which will start at the Court House where the Mayor Richard Eddy will re-enact the reading of the proclamation of war to a large crowd of people in August 1914. At the war memorial people will hear personal stories about the names on the plaques. Then the walk will go into St Mary’s Church to see the display of hand-made poppies.

Event tickets are on sale at the Warwick visitor information centre. Tickets for the afternoon tea cost £16 and tickets for the walk cost £5.