Escape Room in Leamington officially open

An escape room experience has officially opened in Leamington.

Experimental Escape, which was set up by David Billany, has taken over former office space on Warwick Street to create the escape room.

David held beta testing for the escape room in November but the room, which is called “The Machine” is now officially open.

He said: “We’ve sent our thanks to all our beta testers for their time. Their input has been invaluable in refining our experiment.

“So far we’ve had a few paid groups through the door and they’ve all thoroughly enjoyed it. Now we are ready for more customers to come and enjoy the experience.

“We’re very excited about finally being open. We’ve been visiting many of our local businesses to plant the idea of staff Christmas parties at Experimental Escape.

“So far we’ve had a great deal of interest in what we’re doing and hope this translates in to a busy Christmas period for us.”

The plans for the attraction were given the green light by Warwick District Council in July.

David, who worked as an engineer at Jaguar Landrover for six years, developed a love for the attractions while he was on holiday in Romania.

He said: “I have done maybe 15 escape rooms for fun. I did my first one in Romania while we were out there on a skiing holiday. The escape room was the number one thing to do there and we went and did both rooms they had there and it was a lot of fun. Afterwards I thought this is something that I could get into and from then I have been putting it together in my head and it has just been evolving since then.”

Since getting planning permission David worked non-stop to get the escape room, which is located on Warwick Street between ShoeZone and Coffee#1, up and running.

He said: “This has been two years in the making. I am hoping to have a total of five rooms.”

David’s Escape Rooms business is themed around experiments, where participants will have one hour to solve the various puzzles and challenges to get out of the room.

David said: “These will be quite immersive experiences and escape rooms are great to do.

“In Leamington unless you are going to the cinema or shopping there isn’t much indoors to do. “My friend Charlie Little will is running the show. I am ‘Director Dave’ and he will is ‘Lab Master Charlie’. I’ll be creating new rooms and he will oversee them when they are up and running.”

Bookings are now being taken and gift vouchers are also available for the attraction.

For more information go to Experimental Escapes website by clicking here.

To go their Facebook Page click here.