Water refill scheme now launched in Leamington

Businesses in Leamington are being encouraged to sign up to a new Refill scheme which will help combat the war on plastic waste.

The Refill scheme has launched in Leamington, which encourages cafes, bars, restaurants, banks, galleries, museums and other businesses to sign up to the free Refill app and put a sticker in their window alerting passers-by to the fact they can fill up their bottle for free.

The Aviary Cafe in Jephson Gardens has signed up to the scheme.

The scheme also helps to encourage people to use re-usable bottles that can then be refilled at these businesses – in turn reducing the amount of single use plastic waste.

Laura Tyler, from Plastic Free Leamington and Warwick, who is launching Refill Leamington, said: “Here in Leamington we’re rightly proud of the area’s stunning countryside, rivers and canals. Plastics, including single-use plastic bottles, are now the most frequently found type of litter on UK beaches and you don’t have to look far to find them littering our towns and green spaces too.

“Refill Leamington gives us all the opportunity to help make this type of litter a thing of the past at the same time as saving money. It’s good business sense as well, as customers view businesses that provide free water refills more favourably and are more likely to return to them to make future purchases.”

Refill Leamington builds on the success of Refill around the UK, which has a network of more than 10,000 Refill Stations.

James Watt, Refill regional coordinator, said: “Every time we refill a re-useable bottle instead of buying and throwing away a single-use bottle we not only reduce the amount of plastic and fuel being used, we save a bit of money and help clean up our towns and open spaces too. We’re so excited to see the launch of Refill Leamington which will make it easy to look out for the stickers or check the app to find out where you can refill for free.”

City to Sea, a not-for-profit organisation headed by entrepreneur Natalie Fee, launched the Refill Scheme in 2015.

It’s estimated that the scheme, now being rolled out nationwide with support from Severn Trent and Water UK, will cut plastic bottle use by tens of millions each year.

Jessica Fidler, from Severn Trent, said: “We’re passionate about the environment at Severn Trent, and the Refill campaign is a brilliant way to help reduce unnecessary plastic waste, as well as encouraging people to keep healthy and hydrated by drinking tap water for free.

“We’ve had fantastic response from businesses signing up to Refill across our region, and received plenty of support from our customers who are keen for even more businesses to sign up, and get behind this worthwhile project.”

Michael Roberts, Chief Executive at Water UK, said: “As an industry with a strong focus on the environment we are passionate about tackling the problems caused by plastic bottles, which clog up rivers and drains, and pollute our seas.

“By refilling water bottles, we can all help turn this harmful tide of plastic waste. This country has some of the best drinking water in the world and we want everyone to benefit from it. This scheme will do that by making it easier for people to refill their bottles wherever they work, rest, shop or play.”

Natalie Fee, founder of City to Sea, the organisation which is the driving force behind the Refill Scheme, said: “We’ve seen a huge appetite for our Refill campaign across England, from individuals wanting to make a difference in their community to national chains keen to offer free refills to their customers.

“Our Refill app puts the power to stop plastic pollution in people’s hands – and now thanks to the water industry we’ll be able to help everyone, from local communities to airports, to provide free refills on the go.

“Refill puts the power to stop plastic pollution in people’s hands - it’s a fantastically easy way to reduce your plastic consumption and save money at the same time. Businesses can add themselves to the app too and help create the wave of change needed to keep plastic bottles out of our oceans.”

To find out more about Refill Leamington and how to take part email: refill.leamington@gmail.com.

To download the free Refill app click here