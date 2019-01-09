Warwick students learn more about tackling plastic pollution

Students from Myton School in Warwick recently learnt more about tackling plastic pollution at an environmental workshop.

The workshop, which was hosted by The Midcounties Co-operative, saw students from Myton School join six other schools from across the UK to create their own social media campaign including an Instagram advert and hashtags to raise awareness of plastic waste and pledged to adopt new eco-friendly habits.

Students from Myton School in Warwick joined students from six other schools for the environmental workshops. Photo submitted.

The event was part of the Young Co-operator’s Conference , which took place at The Chateau Impeny in Droitwich.

Eco-environmentalist and founder of Paddle Against Plastic, Cal Major, was a key speaker at the conference. The Paddle Against Plastic campaign aims to raise awareness of the amount of plastic being washed up on beaches in the UK and find positive solutions to combat the issue.

The Midcounties Co-operative also partnered with The Outward Bound Trust for the day to host outdoor activities and team building exercises. The Outward Bound Trust is an educational charity that uses the outdoors to help young people develop communication, teamwork and leadership skills.

This was the fourth year that the conference was held and more than 80 students attended from the seven schools.

Alex Bennett, head of corporate partnerships at Outward Bound said: “Since 2013, The Midcounties Co-operative have delivered their Green Pioneers course at Outward Bound, so it was great to see lots of those students return and get involved on the day.

“The Young Co-operator’s Conference included activities to suit all of the students and I hope that the children stick to their sustainability pledges.”

Marnie Richards, developing young people co-ordinator at The Midcounties Co-operative, said: “Protecting the environment is a priority for us at The Midcounties Co-operative and educating young people is one of the main ways that we can make a difference.

“There was a great atmosphere on the day and it was obvious that the children were inspired by Cal and her efforts to save our coastlines. It was really encouraging to see so many students from up and down the country determined to change their behaviour to be more environmentally friendly.”