Thousands of pounds awarded to support Kenilworth businesses disrupted by HS2

Kenilworth Town Council have been awarded thousands of pounds to help support businesses disrupted by construction of HS2.

They have been awarded £74,500 from the HS2 Business and Local Economy Fund (BLEF), which supports local businesses disrupted by the construction of Phase One of the high speed railway being built between London and the West Midlands.

The money will be used to launch the “Kenilworth is Open for Business” initiative.

Town councillor, Richard Hales, who lead the bid process, said: “The initiative is a town centre stimulus programme that will build Kenilworth’s brand as a ‘must see’ destination during the HS2 construction and beyond.

“With six out of the eight roads in and out of Kenilworth due to close during the HS2 build, there is a significant risk of the town appearing closed or isolated. One of the main aims of the project will be to present Kenilworth as open for business during the build process and increase communication during the construction works to businesses and local residents.

“The success of this application has been a real team effort with collaboration across several organisations. I would particularly like to thank the town clerk and her team and Warwick District Council, especially Andy Jones and Suzee Laxton, Jeremy Wright MP and Groundwork UK for their support.”

Cathy Elliott, Independent Chair of CEF and BLEF said: “I’m delighted that Kenilworth Town Council have received funding for a project that will go a long way in helping businesses to thrive in the local area. BLEF is available to support local economies that are demonstrably disrupted by the construction of HS2. I encourage other business communities near to the line of route to apply in partnership for funding.”