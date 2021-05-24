HS2 close road north of Leamington to remove more hedegrows - and this is the leftover mess after just one day

The scene at Ashow Road.

HS2 workers will be closing a road near Stoneleigh every day this week as they take down more hedgerows.

Protesters have been at the site in Ashow Road as they believe the hedges are being illegally felled during nesting season, which is affecting blackbirds, badgers and foxes, among other animals.

Police were also currently at the scene.

The scene at Ashow Road.

The Ashow Road near Stoneleigh was closed at each end between 9.30am-3.30pm - and it will again for the rest of week.

These photos were taken by Martina Irwin who has been at the scene today.

Ashow Road will be closed all week, during the day

The scene at Ashow Road.