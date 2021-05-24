HS2 close road north of Leamington to remove more hedegrows - and this is the leftover mess after just one day
Protesters were at the scene today (Monday) as they claim the hedges are being illegally felled during nesting season
Monday, 24th May 2021, 4:31 pm
Updated
Monday, 24th May 2021, 4:32 pm
HS2 workers will be closing a road near Stoneleigh every day this week as they take down more hedgerows.
Protesters have been at the site in Ashow Road as they believe the hedges are being illegally felled during nesting season, which is affecting blackbirds, badgers and foxes, among other animals.
Police were also currently at the scene.
The Ashow Road near Stoneleigh was closed at each end between 9.30am-3.30pm - and it will again for the rest of week.
These photos were taken by Martina Irwin who has been at the scene today.