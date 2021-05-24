Cubbington Pear Tree's offspring lives on after the much-loved ancient tree was felled by HS2 near Leamington

An offspring from the felled Cubbington Pear Tree is now showing signs of life. (Photo by Cubbington Action Group Against HS2).

An offspring from the felled Cubbington Pear Tree is showing great promise.

This was grafted from the beloved tree, which was named England's Tree of the Year in 2015, and planted in Guy’s Cliffe Walled Garden in Warwick.

Other grafts have been planted around the area but the Cubbington Action Group Against HS2 said the one of the walled garden is now doing very well, adding: "Mum would be proud."

After years of campaigning to save the ancient landmark, the pear tree was felled last October by HS2 to make way for the new high speed rail line.

You can see the new pear tree at one of the Guy’s Cliffe Walled Garden's open days. To book a place, click here.

