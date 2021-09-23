Emergency services release more information about casualties after crash in Southam
The air ambulance was called to the scene
Emergency services have confirmed that two people were taken to hospital after a crash in Southam yesterday (Wednesday September 22).
As we previously reported, emergency services - including the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance - were called to a crash in Banbury Road around 2.15pm.
The incident involved a car and a van and both drivers were taken to hospital.
In an update today (Thursday), a spokesperson from West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "Crews found two patients, the driver of each vehicle, who required assessment.
"The driver of a van, a man, was treated on scene for injuries not thought to be serious before being taken by land ambulance to Warwick Hospital.
"The driver of the car, a woman, was also given treatment by ambulance staff on scene before being conveyed by land ambulance to University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire for further precautionary checks.”