Emergency services have been out to a 'manhole explosion' in Lighthorne Heath this afternoon (Thursday).

A fire engine and a police van have been spotted on Leam Road.

A fire engine is at the scene. Photo by James Cleverley

According to a witness there was a fire around 8ft that came out of a BT manhole cover and that there is a road block '.

A spokesperson from Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service said that firefighters are at the scene but that it was an electrical issue and they are awaiting the arrival of Western Power.

The manhole cover after the explosion. Photo by James Cleverley