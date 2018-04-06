Emergency services called to crash on M40 near Warwick

Emergency services were sent to the scene of crash on the M40 near Warwick last night (Thursday)

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service were called around 11.30pm reporting a road traffic collision on the M40 southbound between Junction 16 and 15.

The incident involved one car which had collided with the central barrier.

Three fire crews were sent to the scene along.

Warwickshire Police and the West Midlands Ambulance Service also attended.

The person in the car was trapped so firefighters worked to release them using hydraulic rescue cutting equipment.

They then put them into the care of Paramedics.