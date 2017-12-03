Elderly woman treated for possible smoke inhalation after Leamington incident

An elderly woman was treated for possible smoke inhalation after an incident in Leamington during the early hours of this morning (Sunday December 3).

Warwickshire Fire Service were alerted to an incident at a property in Cross Road at 12.15am. Three appliances were mobilised, two from Leamington Spa and one from Kenilworth.

Crews confirmed that a saucepan had been left on the hob and was smoking heavily.

An elderly female was assisted from property by Fire Service and was being checked by West Midlands Ambulance Service for smoke inhalation.

The smoke was cleared by the fire crews just before 12.30am.