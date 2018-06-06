Elderly woman hurt in three-vehicle collision on Fosse Way near Offchurch

An elderly woman woman was taken to hospital after suffering a head injury in a three-vehicle collision on the Fosse Way at the crossroads with the Welsh Road near Offchurch this afternoon.

The Fosse Way remains closed at that part of the road near the cross roads,

West Midlands Ambulance service sent two ambulances to the scene having been called by Warwickshire :Police at about 1.40pm today (Wednesday May 6).

One patient was treated and discharged at the scene and the elderly woman was taken to University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire for further treatment.

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue service also sent two crews to the scene and used hydraulic cutting equipment and small gear to release the elderly woman from the car.