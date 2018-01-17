Eight year old from Leamington raises much-needed money for hospices

An Eight-year-old from Leamington has managed to raise much-needed money for two hospices with her own refreshment stand.

Betsy Balfe, who attends Warwick Preparatory School, held a hot chocolate and cakes and biscuit stand on Saturday, January 13 outside her house on Leam Terrace with her family.

Betsy Balfe ran a hot chocolate stand to help raise money for charity.

Along with the help of her dad Jaymie, her mum Vicky and her brother Billy, Betsy made and sold refreshments to friends, family and passers-by.

After running her stall from 11am to 3.30pm, Betsy managed to raise £140.

Jaymie, Betsy’s dad, said: “She was delighted with the amount she raised and her six-year-old brother helped her too.

“It was her idea to do it for charity and she stood out there all day and she made the drinks. She charged 50p for Hot Chocolate and she also sold cakes and biscuits. A lot of people let her keep the change when they paid.

“Betsy also served people and stopped people on the street as well. She was very innovative and creative with it. I was amazed by how much she raised.

“My company, Qpac Packaging, which is based in Sydenham Industrial Estate, match-funded Betsy’s fundraising total. We then split the money equally between Myton Hospices and the Marie Curie Hospice in Solihull.”