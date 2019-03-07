Residents get to see plans for new school and sixth form in Kenilworth

Plans for a new school and sixth form in Kenilworth went on display to hundreds of residents at the weekend.

Kenilworth School hosted a drop-in public consultation last Saturday and welcomed an audience of more than 360 people.

The plans for the new school and sixth form in Kenilworth. Image supplied.

Parents, students and members of the local community were invited to view and comment on proposals for the new, purpose-built secondary school and sixth form offering improved teaching, learning and sports facilities at Southcrest Farm in Glasshouse Lane.

The site was allocated for educational use in the Warwick District Council Local Plan, which was adopted in 2017.

More than 1,000 students and members of staff also had the chance to preview the plans on Friday March 1 and give their feedback to the project team.

Hayden Abbott, head teacher, said: “It was great to see our students excited by the proposals and we are delighted that so many people from the local community came to the school to view the plans and share their feedback.

Deputy head Paul Hoverd and head teacher Hayden Abbott discussed the proposal with residents, students and parents.

“It was a pleasure to speak with parents and meet prospective parents who were excited to see how their children will benefit from a new combined school and sixth form in the heart of the community.

“All feedback will be reviewed by the project team and where possible and appropriate, consideration will be given to how feedback can be incorporated into the proposals, before a planning application is submitted.”

Kenilworth Multi-Academy Trust intends to submit a full planning application to Warwick District Council in early April.

Subject to gaining planning permission, the new school should open in September 2021.

Kenilworth Mayor Mike Hitchins, Deputy Mayor Pat Cain and Cllr Gordon Cain were among those visiting the open events.

All information on the proposals can be found online by clicking here

Anyone wishing to submit feedback on the plans should do so by Friday March 22.