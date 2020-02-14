Ecofest returns to Leamington in the spring

Environmentally focused event Ecofest will take place in Leamington for the second year running in May.

EcoFest, at the Pump Room Gardens, celebrates everything eco with a range of taster sessions and activities, a choice of sustainable food and a variety of music on the refurbished bandstand.

Last year the inaugural event attracted more than 1,000 visitors.

Taking place on Sunday May 31 from 10am to 4pm, the event is designed to help individuals and families learn how to make more environmentally friendly and healthy choices, explore green spaces and become more active in the process.

‘Have a go’ activities will be available to help people decrease their carbon footprint, while free taster sessions will allow visitors to try their hand at something new to support wellbeing and fitness.

Warwick District Council has been working closely with local environmental charity Action 21 to organise the event, as part of the National Lottery Heritage Fund and National Lottery Community Fund-supported restoration of the Pump Room Gardens and bandstand.

Ecofest in 2019.

Councillor Alan Rhead, portfolio holder for environment and business, said: “The first EcoFest event was a great success, proving that people consciously want to make a difference to their environment.

“With the declaration of a Climate Emergency by Warwick District Council there has never been a more important time for us all to look at making positive changes that will improve both our own and the planet’s health.

“Our Climate Emergency Action Plan is designed to improve our residents’ standard of living by addressing traffic congestion, improving air quality, enhancing biodiversity and encouraging more energy efficient homes and public buildings.

“I encourage as many as possible to attend and commit to at least one change they can make that will truly make a difference.”

Councillor David Norris, Portfolio Holder for Neighbourhood Services, added: “EcoFest is a fantastic event for families and those that are looking to take the first steps towards an eco-friendly future.

"It’s an event that’s good for you and good for the planet, so come along and take part in the diverse range of activities, enjoy the locally sourced and sustainable food including vegan and vegetarian options, and see how we can all get active in our district’s parks.”

John Armstrong from Action 21 added: “EcoFest was a huge success last year, and will continue to be an enormous help in furthering our aims of reducing the environmental impact of our local community and raising awareness of the importance of this.”