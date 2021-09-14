Drivers face long delays after road closure in south Warwickshire

Drivers on the A429 near Wellesbourne are facing long delays after an accident involving a lorry.

The A429 Ettington Road both ways between A422 Banbury Road and Anderton Avenue / Delany Avenue has been closed - it is believed a lorry overturned, spilling fuel and cement.

The road was closed at 9.45am and remains closed as emergency services are currently at the scene.

There are long queues of traffic in the area.