Driver taken to hospital after car ends up on its side in crash with parked car in Leamington

A young driver was taken to hospital after his car ended up on its side during a crash with a parked car in Leamington this morning.

West Midlands Ambulance Service were called to the scene on Beauchamp Hill near the junction with Clarendon Place at around 8.15am on Wednesday June 13.

The Toyota hit a parked Renault Scenic

On arrival, crews found a white Toyota Yaris had crashed into a parked blue-grey Renault Scenic, with the Toyota on its side.

The driver of the Toyota, a man believed to be in his late teens or early twenties, was out of the car when crews arrived and was treated for a fractured collarbone.

He was given pain relief and taken to Warwick Hospital.

Nearby builders helped lift the Toyota onto its wheels before an officer from Warwickshire Police drove the car out of the middle of the road into a parking space.