Donations continue to pour in to Warwick Poppy project

A group from St Giles Church in Exhall are one of the latest groups to contribute to the Warwick Poppies 2018 project.

A spokesperson from the Warwick Poppies project said: “We are tremendously grateful and they are a fantastic addition for our display.

“It is incredible just how far news of our project has spread.”

Members of the Warwick Poppies 2018 Project are hoping to collect a minimum of 11,610 poppies, which is one for every soldier in the Royal Warwickshire Regiment who died in the First World War.

When the display is mounted it will be open to the public from October 5 2018 to mid-December 2018.

For information about poppy-making patterns and poppy drop off stations click here