Dog's Trust long-stayer Snow finally finds furever home after almost three years in kennels

After more than 1,000 days being cared for by Dogs Trust Kenilworth, the team have finally waved goodbye to American bulldog Snow who has truly landed on her paws after being adopted into a loving home by her new owner.

Snow arrived in January 2016 after her owner was unable to care for her due to a change in circumstances. After almost three years at the Honiley Rehoming Centre, Snow has finally found her special someone in the form of Jacky Elliott from Alcester who had followed Snow’s appeals for a home for a while but wasn’t in the position to adopt her previously, but as soon as she was able to, she made the call to set the wheels in motion to give her a forever home.

During her time at the centre, staff fell in love with Snow’s endearing personality, and worked hard to make her feel at home. She suffered with skin allergies and needed medicated baths and foot ‘spas’ to ease her symptoms. They also discovered how clever she was and Snow loved spending time with her favourite Carer Hannah Blanchard who taught her lots of tricks including holding up her paw to have her feet bathed and has helped prepare her for the day she would eventually find her forever home.

Dogs Trust Kenilworth’s Rehoming Centre Manager Emma Healey, said: “Waving goodbye to Snow was a bittersweet day for everyone. She is so well-loved here so naturally we were sad to see her go. But knowing she has gone to a loving home where she’ll be so happy make it all worthwhile for us.

“We truly believe that a dog is for life and there really is an owner out there for every dog. We couldn’t have wished for a more perfect home for Snow and her new owner absolutely adores her. Snow was known to take a while to build bonds with new people but after a number of visits from Jacky and the hard work Hannah put in with making her feel comfortable, it really was a match made in heaven and we couldn’t be happier.”

Jacky added: “I had seen Snow on the website numerous times over the past year and each time I saw her sweet face, I couldn’t believe she was still there. When I was eventually in the position to bring a dog into my life, I called Dogs Trust Kenilworth and went along to meet her. Snow can struggle with meeting new people so it has taken a few weeks of visiting her, and her coming out to see me in the home, before she was ready to come home - but she was worth the wait!

“I feel as though Snow and I already had a connection as we both suffer from skin conditions - I have eczema – so I can totally relate to her allergy symptoms and feel that me giving her a home was just meant to be. We’re going to be very happy and I can’t wait to give her a wonderful life.”

If you think you could provide a ‘paw’fect home for a dog at Dogs Trust Kenilworth call 0300 303 0292.