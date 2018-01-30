Digger on fire at Bubbenhall landfill site

A digger on fire at a landfill site near Bubbenhall was battled by firefighters yesterday (Monday January 29).

Warwickshire Fire & Rescue Service received a 999 call at 1.20pm to reports of the digger on fire at the site off Weston Lane.

Fire crews battle the blaze. Picture: Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service

Two fire engines, one from Leamington and one from Kenilworth, were mobilised.

The digger was well alight on the arrival of the fire service.

One jet was used to extinguish the fire. Crews were detained until just after 2.50pm to ensure all hot spots were damped down.