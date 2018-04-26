Details of bus service to and from Kenilworth Station announced

The timetable of the bus service taking passengers to and from Kenilworth Station has been announced.

The service starts at the station and will pick up people at stops on Dencer Drive, Mortimer Road, Clinton Lane and Malthouse Lane before finishing at Kenilworth Station.

The first service departs the station at 5.40am and arrives at 6.05am.

The morning service continues at 6.08am and 6.36am, then every half an hour until 9.36am.

There are then no services until the afternoon, which runs in the opposite direction.

The first bus of the afternoon service departs at 4.19pm, and runs every half an hour until 7.19pm.

It will not run during weekends.

Fares are £1 for both single and return journeys. It will be operated by Stagecoach and is called the 'Station Link', or SL.

View the timetable in full here, and view the train timetable here