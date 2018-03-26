'Deliberate' Abbey Fields bin fires criticised by Kenilworth fire crew

A Kenilworth fire crew has criticised those who deliberately set bins on fire in Abbey Fields on Sunday (March 25), saying they stop them from getting to from real emergencies.

Several bins were found on fire on Sunday evening, prompting the crew based at Kenilworth Fire Station to issue a message on its Facebook page.

A spokesman said: "Whilst we are attending to fires like this we are unavailable to attend real emergencies.

"It could be your family or friends who need rescuing from a house fire or who are trapped in a car accident. "We may not be able to get to them in time whilst we are tied up at incidents such as the ones we have attended tonight."

Warwickshire Police have been informed of the incidents.