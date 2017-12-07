Dedication service for Warwick Lights of Love this weekend

A dedication service is being held this weekend for the popular Lights of Love appeal in Warwick.

The service will be held on Sunday (December 10) at 4pm in the Market Square.

The Mayor of Warwick Stephen Cross and president of the Warwick Rotary Club John Hibben will be holding a carol service next to the Lights of Love tree.

They will be accompanied by the Warwick Community Band and children from the Newburgh Primary School choir.

The Lights of Love appeal is organised by the Rotary Club of Warwick each year, and involves a Christmas tree covered in messages of love and remembrance from families for loved ones who have died.

The appeal raises money for the Warwick Mayor’s chosen charities and Myton Hospices.

A spokesperson from the Warwick Rotary Club said: “Everyone is welcome to join us there and to take a moment to remember those we have loved.

“We already have over 100 dedications on the tree.

If you would like to add yours, forms are available from the Post Office, Claridges, Torreys Hardware and from the Tourist Information Office.”

The Lights of Love tree, which was donated by Barns Close Nursery, was switched on during Victorian Evening.