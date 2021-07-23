Day of sport and fun in Whitnash next week will mark one year to go until the start of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games

A poster for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games ballot exclusive to West Midlands residents until July 30.

People can have a go at Commonwealth Games' sports such as bowls and basketball at a free event taking place in Whitnash next week which will mark one year to go until the start of the Birmingham 2022 event.

The event will take place at Washbourne Fields from 10am to 2pm.

People are encouraged to bring their bikes along to the event where the Whitnash Safer Neighbourhood Team will be on hand to provide QR coded anti-tamper stickers.

There will also be ice cream and a range of snacks and drinks for purchase.

Warwick district councillor Liam Bartlett, the authority's portfolio holder for culture, tourism and leisure, said: “With just one year to go the excitement is starting to build in our district, as we prepare to welcome visitors and competitors from around the world for the Commonwealth Games.

"This is a great opportunity for the residents of Whitnash, to get a flavour of this once in a generation event, try some of the sports which will be taking place and enjoy a day of family fun for free.”

Next year Warwick district will be hosting the lawn bowls and para lawn bowls events which will be taking place on the bowling greens at Victoria Park in Leamington as well as the start and finish of the road cycling event at St Nicholas Park in Warwick.

For more information on the Whitnash event, volunteering, and ticketing for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, visit the Commonwealth Games Website www.warwickdc.gov.uk/cg2022.

People in Warwickshire and the wider West Midands region currently have a exclusive access to ticket ballot ,which is open until Friday July 30.