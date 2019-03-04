Cycling tour stage could start in Warwick

World class cyclists could be racing through our towns again this year with Warwick District Council putting funds into hosting the start of a stage of the Men’s Cycle Tour of Britain later this year.

Leamington has been the finish point of stages of the men’s and women’s tours over the past few years although due to the organiser’s policy of rotating venues every three years the latter event will not be returning to Warwickshire this year.

Photo from the Men's Cycle Tour of Britain 2018 taken at the finish line in Leamington by Alex Green.

The council’s executive members are set to approve an allocation of up to £45,000 from the authority’s contingency reserve to allow the Business Support and Events Team to secure the hosting of a stage of the men’s tour on Friday September 13.

While this is still to be confirmed, discussions have suggested that Warwick could be a potential location for this, with a finish elsewhere in Warwickshire.

The council’s report says: “As shown in the 2018 impact report, starts bring economic benefits that are at least equivalent to finishes and indeed the combination of overnight stays and the potential to increase dwell time in the town after the departure of cyclists (for instance by putting on events), provides the potential for greater benefits.

“A start also offers the opportunity for crowds to see the participants up close as they are individually introduced ahead of a departure.

“So, while it lacks some of the drama of a finish, it actually provides a better opportunity to appreciate the event and its participants.

“For these reasons, crowds for starts are generally comparable to the crowds for finishes."