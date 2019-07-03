Cubbington villagers asked to share ideas for improvements to playing field

Cubbington residents are being asked to share their ideas on what improvements they would like to see made to the village’s recreation ground.

Parish council chairman Ian Hodges said the council is aiming to make the playing field, off Broadway, more appealing and attractive for families.

Cubbington Parish Council chairman Ian Hodges is asking villagers to contact the council with ideas of how the playing field off Broadway can be improved by grant money.

The council is seeking support and ideas as to what additional facilities people would like at the playing field.

Cllr Hodges said: “Cubbington has a great community asset in this vast recreation ground at the heart of the village that is underused by its residents.

“It has poor children’s facilities including inadequate age appropriate equipment and a football pitch which is uneven .

“The parish council is keen to see this major facility within the community used for recreation, social and leisure purposes and to make it the centre for all our activities.

“To do this we need to know what facilities and amenities you want and what you will use.

“We will then endeavour to obtain the finances to make it happen.

“Now is a particularly good time as there is a possibility of a grant from HS2.

“We have already started the survey with the a consultation with our two primary schools which are talking to pupils to see their assistance and to form a wish list.

“We want to make sure the new facilities are to be provided are those that residents want so we are asking for their help and instructions.”

Esther McCarthy is the owner of the childcare provider Happy Days based at the pavilion at the entrance to the playing field off Stonehouse Close.

She has been gathering responses from parents and villagers on behalf of the parish council but has also been asked to share her own ideas for the field.

She said: “There are three sections to what we would like to see.

“An astro turf, or all weather sports pitch, for football and basketball for the older children.

“We’d also like an enclosed area with play equipment for children of various ages.

“And a nature and sensory area, like the have at Jephson Gardens, could be added.

“We’d also like the car park to be tarmaced with playground markings put on it so that children can use it during the day time when the gates are shut and it’s not being used by parents picking up and dropping off.

To contact the parish email ian@ianhodges.plus.com or clerk@cubbington.org.uk