Crowds flock to Warwick Food Festival

Thousands of people flocked to Warwick for the annual food festival last weekend making it the busiest festival so far.

This year’s event, which took place on Sunday (May 27), was the fourth year that the Food Festival has taken place. CJ’s events Warwickshire organised the festival, which featured 93 stalls.

Warwick Mayor Richard Eddy at the Warwick Food Festival.

Jamie Walker, from CJ’s Events Warwickshire, said: “What an incredible day it was. Our team are absolutely speechless with the result on Sunday.

“The food festival is always a popular event but with the thunderstorm in the early hours of Sunday and the forecast of rain all day we didn’t expect the festival to be as busy as usual. We were wrong thinking this.

“The sun came out and turned out to be a lovely day. Visitors came in their thousands and this was the busiest festival to date, with a number of traders selling out by the early afternoon.

“We also had the pleasure of showing the Mayor of Warwick Cllr Rich Eddy around the event.

The Warwick Food Festival featured more than 90 stalls this year.

“Six months of planning was worth it. We can’t thank everyone enough from the traders, visitors, the Warwick District Council events team, licencing, food safety, CCTV and the other agencies who work behind the scenes to allow this event to take place.

“We’re excited to say that the fifth Warwick Food Festival will take place on May 26 2019 and applications will open later this year.”

The Warwick Food Festival.

The Slaughterhouse Players at the Warwick Food Festival before performing at the Lord Leycester Hospital.

Some of the team from Dough and Brew were raising money for charity at the food festival.