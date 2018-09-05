Crowd of thousands cheers on cyclists as they finish stage of OVO Energy Tour of Britain in Leamington

World class cyclists including Chris Froome and Geraint Thomas powered their way to the finish line of Stage Four of the OVO Energy Tour of Britain today (Wednesday).

Thousands of people lined Newbold Terrace to cheer the riders on for what was the first time the event has come to the town.

German riderAndr Greipel of theLotto Soudalteamwon the race.

And many keen cyclists were among the crowd to see their favourite riders in the flesh.

Nick Calcutt of the Cubbington Velo cycling group said he, his son Luke and honorary member for the day Martin Pavier had met up at Ilmington and followed parts of the race on their 55-mile cycle into Leamington.

Nick said: "This is event and I'd like more to be done to prevent it if it comes to the town again so that local businesses can capitalise on it even more.

"You can get so close to the stars at these events and you can't often do that with other sports.

Chris Froome of Team Sky (centre) was one of the cycling stars who crossed the line in Leamington.

"There's also a great atmosphere out on the route."

Nick, who has been cycling seriously for about ten years, said: ""Cycling is so popular now and there's many reasons for that.

"It's a great way to keep fit and there's also a nice social side to it."

Solihull CC member Dick Law from Leamington has been cycling for 25 years,

Solihull CC members Malcolm Smith, Dick Law, Mick Dunn, Bernie Wareing, Cliff Dobson and Eric Cragg.

He and his fellow club members Malcolm Smith, Mick Dunn, Bernie Wareing, ride organiser Cliff Dobson and Eric Cragg had met in the mornign in Lapworth before catching a sprint stage of the race at Wellesbourne and then clycling into Leamington for the finish.

He said: "It is all good stuff.

"The event and cycling in general is very popular. It's well organised and hopefully it returns to the town next year."

This was the third time a stage of an international cycling event has finished in Leamington with the OVO Energy Women's Tour having come to Warwickshire both this year and in 2017.

Martyn Pavier with Cubbington Velo members Nick Calcutt and Luke Calcutt.

