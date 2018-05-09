Crimes relating to Kenilworth horse fair revealed by police

Criminal damage, theft, and assault were among some of the crimes connected with April’s horse fair, police have finally revealed.

After the fair, which took place off Thickthorn Island on Saturday April 28 and Sunday April 29, Warwickshire Police said it was reviewing what crimes had taken place as a result of the fair.

Although some incidents happened over the weekend which had nothing to do with the fair, police said the following incidents could be directly attributed to it.

They were: four reports of stones or items being thrown at passing vehicles, one of which has caused damage and has been recorded as a criminal damage, a theft of phone chargers from a Kenilworth shop, a common assault on Warwick Road, and several reports of obstructions being caused before and over the horse fair weekend.

Other incidents included anti-social behaviour in Abbey Fields and its swimming pool, six calls to issues at hotels, restaurants and pubs in Kenilworth, and inconsiderate parking and nuisance behaviour in a nursing home car park.

Inspector David Kettle of Warwickshire Police said: “I would like to reassure people there is a significantly increased police presence around Kenilworth over the weekends of the horse fair and would encourage people to report issues when they are occurring to provide us with the best chance to take positive action.”

The fair was not as busy as expected due to heavy rain making the site very muddy.

The next fair will take place on the same site on Saturday July 28 and Sunday July 29.