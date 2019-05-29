Woman's purse stolen in 'distraction theft' at Kenilworth town centre

Warwickshire Police are advising people to be extra vigilant when out shopping after a senior citizen in Kenilworth had her purse stolen during a 'distraction theft' on Tuesday.

Police are encouraging shoppers to make sure their bags and purses are secured so that cannot be seen or easily removed.

The Kenilworth Safer Neighbourhood Team issued the advice after senior citizen had her purse stolen while shopping in the Kenilworth town centre around 4pm Tuesday on May 28.

The theft occurred after a man in the shop asked the woman to try on a jacket so he could see if it would suit his mother.

The woman obliged, putting her shopping bag down and moments later discovered her purse containing a quantity of cash had been stolen.

The thief was described as a tall white man in his 20s.

Anyone with information about the theft should call police at 101 using incident number 295 for May 28.