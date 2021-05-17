Woman arrested in connection with a series of car break-ins and a burglary in Leamington
She has also been charged with two counts of shoplifting
A woman has been arrested in connection with a series of car break-ins in Leamington.
She has also been charged with two counts of shoplifting - and arrested in connection with a burglary.
The 27-year-old woman, of no fixed abode, was arrested on suspicion of interfering with a motor vehicle after officers received a report of a car being broken into in Wych Elm Drive, Leamington on Friday night.
She was also arrested in connection with a number of other offences:
- Theft from a car in Acre Close, Leamington on April 18
- Theft from a car in Plymouth Place, Leamington on April 9
- Theft from a shop in Radford Road, Leamington on April 23
- Theft from a shop in Parade, Leamington on April 7
- Burglary in Charles Gardner Road, Leamington between February 14 and April 19
She was later charged with two counts of theft and refusing to provide a sample for a class A drug test.
She appeared at Coventry Magistrates’ Court today (Monday) where she was remanded to appear at Warwickshire Magistrates’ Court on June 11.
She has been bailed for the other offences while enquiries continue.