Woman arrested in connection with a series of car break-ins and a burglary in Leamington

A woman has been arrested in connection with a series of car break-ins in Leamington.

She has also been charged with two counts of shoplifting - and arrested in connection with a burglary.

The 27-year-old woman, of no fixed abode, was arrested on suspicion of interfering with a motor vehicle after officers received a report of a car being broken into in Wych Elm Drive, Leamington on Friday night.

She was also arrested in connection with a number of other offences:

- Theft from a car in Acre Close, Leamington on April 18

- Theft from a car in Plymouth Place, Leamington on April 9

- Theft from a shop in Radford Road, Leamington on April 23

- Theft from a shop in Parade, Leamington on April 7

- Burglary in Charles Gardner Road, Leamington between February 14 and April 19

She was later charged with two counts of theft and refusing to provide a sample for a class A drug test.

She appeared at Coventry Magistrates’ Court today (Monday) where she was remanded to appear at Warwickshire Magistrates’ Court on June 11.