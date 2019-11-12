Witness appeal after suspected arson in Leamington

Warwickshire Police have launched an appeal for witnesses or information following a suspected arson in Leamington.

The incident occurred after a doorstep was set on fire in Wych Elm Grove of Leamington between 6 and 9pm on Tuesday October 29.

Police

This is currently believed to be a suspicious fire.



There were no reported injuries.



This is currently being treated as an isolated incident.



If anyone has information or witnessed any suspicious behaviour in the area they can call Warwickshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 455 of October 29.



Alternatively, information can be given to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.