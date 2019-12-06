Windows smashed on three vehicles in Leek Wootton

Warwickshire Police are investigating the smashing of the windows on three parked cars at a sports facility in Leek Wootton.

Police believe the incidents were attempts to search and steal any contents from inside the vehicles.

The vehicles were damaged between 6.30 and 7pm yesterday (Thursday December 5).

Anyone with information about the damaged vehicles can call police on 101 quoting incident number 326 of December 5.

People can also report information anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 08000 555 111.