Wheelchair stolen from a home in Kenilworth

Police are appealing for information after a wheelchair was stolen from a home in Kenilworth.

The theft took place at some time between 1.30pm and 6pm on Thursday (March 28).

Police are appealing for information.

Officers understand that the thieves entered the rear garden of a property in Henry Street and stole a 'Millbrook' wheelchair which has a blue frame and black seat and back.

If anyone has any information about the incident then should call Warwickshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 330 of March 28.

Alternatively people can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.