"We're growing increasingly concerned": police renew appeal over missing 38-year-old

Police have renewed their appeal for a missing Nuneaton man who they now believe to be in Northampton.

Sam Dixon, 38, from Nuneaton, was reported missing on Saturday 19 May.

Enquiries have established that Mr Dixon is most likely to be in Northampton. He also has connections to Leicester.

He is described as white, of medium build, with short brown hair. He has tattoos on his arms, stomach, and legs.

Detective Inspector Neil Reader said: "We're growing increasingly concerned for Sam's welfare.

"I would urge anyone who believes they have seen him to please make contact with Warwickshire Police.

"Finally, if Sam sees this appeal I would ask him to call us and let us know you are safe."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Warwickshire police on 101.