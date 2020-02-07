Warwickshire Police officer's hilarious reaction to Peggy the goat jumping on patrol car

A Warwickshire Police officer saw the funny side when Peggy the goat jumped on her patrol car's bonnet.

The officer said the following on the Warwickshire Rural Crime Team's Facebook page: "Whilst out visiting farms today had a surprise when Peggy the goat jumped on the police car.

Peggy the goat who jumped on a Warwickshire Police car

"Persuaded her it was better to stay at the farm than come back with me to the station, but she thought I was kidding. Whatever floats your goat!"

The encounter with the goat occurred while an officer with Warwickshire Rural Crime Team was on a routine patrol this afternoon (Friday February 2.)

Warwickshire Police launched the Rural Crime Team unit in October 2019, which is dedicated to reducing rural crime across the county.