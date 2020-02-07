Warwickshire Police officer's hilarious reaction to Peggy the goat jumping on patrol car

A Warwickshire Police officer saw the funny side when Peggy the goat jumped on her patrol car's bonnet.
The officer said the following on the Warwickshire Rural Crime Team's Facebook page: "Whilst out visiting farms today had a surprise when Peggy the goat jumped on the police car.
"Persuaded her it was better to stay at the farm than come back with me to the station, but she thought I was kidding. Whatever floats your goat!"
The encounter with the goat occurred while an officer with Warwickshire Rural Crime Team was on a routine patrol this afternoon (Friday February 2.)
Warwickshire Police launched the Rural Crime Team unit in October 2019, which is dedicated to reducing rural crime across the county.