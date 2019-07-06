Warwickshire Police issue warning following spate of burglaries

Police have issued a warning after there were several burglaries in the county in recent days where people have committed burglaries through unsecure windows.

Police are offering the following advice:

Ensure all your windows and doors are locked when you go out and go to bed - don't forget, burglars can squeeze through small windows.

Don't leave windows or doors open on the ground floor when you're elsewhere in the house - it only takes a few seconds for a burglar to get in and out.

Keep valuable items, including car keys, away from open windows.

Don't leave your car keys on display in the house - put them in a drawer.

Set your alarm when you are out and when you go to bed.

Warwickshire Police Detective Sergeant Stuart Hinton said: "When people leave their windows open it is important to remember that this presents opportunities to criminals. Please take sensible precautions, it only takes a few seconds to get into your property and steal something valuable."