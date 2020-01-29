Warwickshire Police arrest two men near Kenilworth in connection to catalytic converter thefts

A special Warwickshire Police unit arrested two men today (Wednesday January 29) on the A452 and A46 near Kenilworth in connection to the theft of catalytic converters.

The Warwickshire Police Serious Collision Investigation Unit supported by the Warwickshire Police Operational Patrol Unit (OPU) arrested two men, one aged 23 years old from London on suspicion of theft from vehicle and going equipped and a 28 year old from Stratford on suspicion of theft following a roads policing operation this morning ( Wednesday January 29).

The men were initially stopped for no insurance as part of the roads policing operation.

Officers also recovered number plates, four catalytic convertors, cutting equipment and car jacks from the vehicle after it was stopped on the A46 at around 11.30am today.

The two men are currently in custody at Leamington Spa awaiting interview.

A 28 year old man from Coventry was also arrested for being wanted on warrant, after his vehicle was stopped and he was also taken into custody.

Recovered car as part of Warwickshire Police operation

During the operation all vehicles stopped were taken to the Chesford Grange car park where further checks could be carried out by officers and partners including Datatag, who check for stolen plate and equipment and HM Revenue & Customs who were checking vehicles for illegal fuel.

Warwickshire Police would also like to thank Highways England and the Special Constabulary for their assistance.

As a result of the operation, three vehicles were seized for no insurance (six points £200 fine), one vehicle was seized for no tax, three vehicles were prohibited from continuing on their journey until vehicle defects including brakes, brake lights and insecure loads were rectified by the drivers who were reported for the offences.

One person was stopped because officers had observed them using their mobile phone whilst driving (six points and £200).

Inspector Jem Mountford said: “The focus of our operation today is to make Warwickshire’s roads safer and officers are looking for people that could pose serious danger to themselves and other road users.

“We are delighted at these results that demonstrate the types of offences being committed on Warwickshire’s roads network.

"The Serious Collision Investigation Unit will continue to look for people who could pose serious danger to themselves and other road users. By stopping them and dealing with any offences being committed we hope to change their behaviour and make our roads safer for the public as a whole.”

The operation was held on the second day of the Police Federation of England & Wales’ 14th Annual Roads Policing Conference and Awards Ceremony at Chesford Grange, Kenilworth held yesterday (January 28) and today Wednesday (January 29).

The conference brings together those who work in the roads policing arena to highlight the successes, challenges and best industry practice for those involved in this sphere of policing.

The event provided a great opportunity to showcase the work of Warwickshire Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit that is being seen as ‘best practice’.