Warwickshire Police appoints new Assistant Chief Constable

A new Assistant Chief Constable (ACC) has been appointed to join the Chief Officer team for Warwickshire Police and West Mercia Police.

Following a rigorous selection process, Superintendent Geoff Wessell from Avon and Somerset Police has been appointed as ACC for Shared Policing Services. The role has responsibility for Protective Services areas of business, including Operations, OCC and Criminal Justice, and responsibility for the alliance in the region on ROCU (Regional Organised Crime Unit), Strategic Roads Policing, Public Order and Firearms.

ACC Wessell will work with each of the two existing ACCs for Local Policing in Warwickshire and West Mercia Police, and oversee the delivery of the policing services that serve both forces in the alliance.

Geoff Wessell began his police career with Greater Manchester Police in 1992. Originally from the West Country, Geoff joined his wife in the North West and spent the first four years working the intense city centre beat in Manchester, before working throughout the metropolitan area and specialising in leading major and serious crime investigations.

Following his move to Avon and Somerset Police, Geoff served in a number of different roles which included heading up the Public Protection team and leading on a number of nationally high profile CSE cases. He spent two years as the Commander for policing in rural Somerset along with an extended period of temporary promotion to Chief Superintendent, leading the Prevention and Protection department which was responsible for safeguarding, victim and offender management.

Speaking on his new role, Assistant Chief Constable Wessell said: "I'm proud to be joining two forces known for their professionalism and dedication to protecting people from harm. The values of both forces are very much in line with my own: professionalism, integrity, selflessness and dedicated to the care and protection of the public. I am excited to begin working with our officers, staff and volunteers to deliver the very best service our communities deserve."

The selection process, which took place on Friday 8 June included a professional panel of internal and partner agency representatives and concluded with a formal interview chaired by the Chief Constables from both forces.

Chief Constable Martin Jelley QPM said: "I am delighted to welcome Geoff to our Chief Officer team. Geoff brings with him the experience and skills required to best support our two police forces and the communities that we serve."

Warwickshire Police and Crime Commissioner, Philip Seccombe said: "I look forward to working with Geoff in this new post which will help to oversee the shared policing functions across the two forces, ensuring they are working as efficiently and effectively as possible. He brings a wide range of skills and experience and this will be a huge asset in helping to deliver a safer, more secure Warwickshire."

ACC Wessell is due to start in his new post on July 9.