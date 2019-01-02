Warwick residents urged to be vigilant after spate of vehicle crime

Warwick residents are being urged to be vigilant after a spate of vehicle crime.

The Warwick Safer Neighbourhood Team are appealing for residents remember to lock their cars and to not leave items on display following a series of incidents in the Heathcote and Warwick Gates areas.

Officers recently patrolled the area and over a period of three nights they found 48 ‘insecure’ vehicles.

A spokesperson from Warwickshire Safer Neighbourhood Team said: “We are responding to a series of reports of vehicle crime in the Heathcote and Warwick Gates areas.

“Local residets are raising issues via their local social media sites but not all the information or CCTV is being reported to police.

“Warwick SNT have been out on patrol in these areas. Whilst on patrol Officers carried out crime prevention duties; by checking car doors for insecurity, over a period of three nights, police have found, in total, 48 insecure vehicles

“Owners have been advised.

“We are concerned that criminals know that these areas may be ‘easy pickings’ due to owners not locking their cars, please can everyone remember to lock their cars and not leave items on display?

“If the community does their bit by taking these simple steps it will help local police tackle the issues efficiently and effectively.”

To report any suspicious behaviour to Warwickshire Police call 101.