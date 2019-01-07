Warwick police appealing for help tracking down person of interest

Members of the Warwick Safer Neighbourhood Team are asking the public for help.

Police in Warwick are appealing for the public's help in tracking down a person of interest.

The Warwick Safer Neighbourhood Team posted a photo on their Twitter account this morning (Monday) of a person that they would like to speak to following a theft.

The incident happened at the Sainsbury's store in Coten End over the weekend.

The Tweet said: "Do you recognise this man? We'd like to speak to him following a theft from @sainsburys on Coten End #Warwick over the weekend and think he may have information. "

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the police on 101 and quote incident number 309 of January 5.