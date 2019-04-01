Warwick man pleads guilty to Radford Semele burglary

A Warwick man has pleaded guilty to a house burglary in Radford Semele.

Liam O'Rourke, aged 34 of Stanton Walk, Warwick, appeared at Warwickshire Magistrates' Court last Wednesday (March 27) where he pleaded guilty to the offence.

Liam O'Rourke. Photo supplied by Warwickshire Police.

On 16 March, O'Rourke broke into a house on Lewis Road in Radford Semele where he stole items of significant sentimental value and jewellery.

O'Rourke was arrested and charged last Tuesday (March 26).

He will be sentenced at Warwick Crown Court on April 24.

Investigating officer, Det Con Paul Luke from Warwickshire Police, said: "A burglary in someone's home is a very distressing crime, and we will always take swift action against those responsible.

"In this case, the suspect was identified, arrested and put before the courts within a short time period. I hope this shows how seriously we treat these offences."