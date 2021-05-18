Warwick man accused of racially abusing a police officer in Leamington

A man has been accused of racially abusing a police officer in Leamington custody block while he was being arrested.

The 27-year-old from Warwick was being arrested on suspicion of being drunk a disorderly, assault and criminal damage following a disturbance in Windsor Street, Leamington.

He has also arrested on suspicion of committing a racially aggravated public order offence and remains in custody.

