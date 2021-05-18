Warwick man accused of racially abusing a police officer in Leamington
The incident reportedly took place while he was being arrested for other offences
A man has been accused of racially abusing a police officer in Leamington custody block while he was being arrested.
The 27-year-old from Warwick was being arrested on suspicion of being drunk a disorderly, assault and criminal damage following a disturbance in Windsor Street, Leamington.
He has also arrested on suspicion of committing a racially aggravated public order offence and remains in custody.
In a separate incident, a police officer was allegedly assaulted in Mill Road, Rugby, as he tried to restrain a woman. The 25-year-old woman from Rugby was arrested on suspicion of assaulting a police officer and remains in custody.