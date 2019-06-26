Warwick district round-up of cases at magistrates court for week ending June 21 2019

The following cases have all recently been heard at Leamington Magistrates Court at the Warwickshire Justice Centre.

John Paul Duncan, 34, of Westlea Road, Leamington, was fined £25 for breaching the terms of a community order.

Daniel Phillip Leech, 30, of Church Road, Claverdon, was detained in the courthouse for possession of cocaine.

Angela Braithwaite, 37, of Radford Road, Leamington, was ordered to pay £100 c0mpensation for assault.

Ryan David Pitts, 27, of Saltisford Gardens, Warwick, was givena community order with 150 hours’ unpaid work, a restraining order and ordered to pay £469 compensation and £200 costs for criminal damage and assault.

James Cheriton, 23, of Cornwall Close, Warwick, was banned from driving for 13 months, fined £461 and ordered to pay £181 costs for drink driving.

Cheri Bickley, 31, of Hatton Road, Norton Lindsey, was fined £40 and ordered to pay £30 costs for failing without reasonable excuse to surrender to magistrates court.

Ross Myles, 43, of Lillington Road, Leamington, was jailed for 18 weeks for five counts of theft, carrying a blade in a public place, breaching the terms of a community order, possession of cannabis, driving while under the influence of drugs and failing without reasonable excuse to surrender to custody.