Wallet stolen during Bishops Tachbrook burglary

Warwickshire Police are investigating the theft of a wallet during a residential burglary in Bishops Tachbrook.

Police are looking for information in the burglary which occurred during the overnight hours yesterday (Tuesday February 11) and today (Wednesday February 12).

The burglary occurred after offenders entered a property in Mallory Road, Bishops Tachbrook.

There were no signs of forced entry or damage, however a side gate was open when it had been left shut. Inside, footprints were found on the carpet.

During the burglary a wallet, containing bank cards and a driving licence, was stolen from the occupant's handbag.

A bank card was later used at a cash machine on Heathcote Road, Whitnash Post Office.

Anyone with information about the Bishops Tachbrook burglary can call police on 101 quoting incident number 67 of February 12.

If you have seen or heard anything or have information that may relate to this incident please call Warwickshire Police on 101 or Crime Stoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111