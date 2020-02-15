Village hall included in spate of Offchurch burglaries

Warwickshire Police are investigating four burglaries in Offchurh, including one at the village hall and local church.

Substantial damage made to the property of the St Gregory's Church in Village Street of Offchurch during a burglary.

The burglary ocurred during the overnight hours of yesterday (Friday February 14) and today (Saturday February 15).

The door to the vestry had been ripped off and a leaded window broken. A bench in the church yard has also been broken.

Nothing was stolen during the burglary.

Anyone with information about the St Gregory's church burglary can call police on 101 quoting incident number 125 of February 15 and or crime number crime number 23/007161/20.

There has been four burglaries in the area of Offchurch, which is about three miles east of Leamington.

The burglaries have all occurred within the last two days, predominately in Village Street.

The local safer neighbourhood team for Warwickshire Police will be carrying out frequent patrols in Offchurch.

Officers with the safer neighbourhood team will be carrying out house to house enquiries and establishing any CCTV opportunities tomorrow February 16.

One of the other burglaries occurred after the village hall in School Hill, Offchurch was broken into by smashing a window.

Nothing was stolen during the village hall burglary, which happened between Thursday October 13 and Friday October 14.

Anyone with information about the Offchurch Village Hall burglary can call police on 101 quoting incident number 472.

One of the other burglaries occurred after unknown offender/s entered a rear garden, smashed the door to a summer house in Village Street and stolen 10 bottles of wine.

Anyone with information about the summer house burglary in Village Street can call police on 101 quoting incident number 334.

Information can also be given anonymously to the Independent Charity, Crime Stoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website: www.crimestoppers-uk.org.